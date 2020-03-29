UK internet providers will lift data caps during COVID-19 pandemic

Telecoms will have to provide "alternative methods of communication" if the outbreak prevents repairs to landlines. They'll likewise have to ensure customers are "treated fairly" if they have a hard time paying their bills.

ISPs have already made some accommodations of their own, but this should ensure a consistent level of service across these larger companies. Not that there was necessarily much choice. Many of those still employed now have to work from home, and the internet is likely to be a key source of entertainment. While that sudden shift is putting added strain on networks, allowing business as usual could have led to widespread disconnections and overage charges at the worst possible time.