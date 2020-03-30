AT&T will give users an extra 15GB of mobile hotspot data

At the same time, AT&T will provide more contact-free delivery options that include curbside pickup (if there's an AT&T store still open near you) and doorstep delivery with virtual setup if you need help.

This measure is a logical extension of AT&T's existing efforts, such as lifting caps for landline broadband. While it might not last as long as some might like or offer enough data to completely replace a landline, it's an acknowledgment that internet access will likely be under significant strain as the coronavirus pandemic continues and more people stay at home.