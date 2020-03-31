Lucid Motors pushes back the unveiling of its long-awaited electric sedan

Lucid Air was introduced way back in 2016 and was supposed to be in production in 2018. Financial issues kept the company from adhering to its original timeline, but it managed to secure enough funds since then to continue building a factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. While the company has unsurprisingly chosen not to hold an event outside the New York show, it's unclear when the debut will take place: Rawlinson told the publication that it will happen when larger world events allow. At the moment, New York Auto Show's home, Manhattan's Javits Center, is being converted into a temporary hospital.

The executive has also assured SVBJ that the production itself hasn't been delayed and that it's hiring new talents to grow the company. He said in a statement: