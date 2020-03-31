Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

NBA 2K tournament starts Friday with Kevin Durant, Trae Young and more

We know they can play on the court, but are they good at the videogame?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NBA 2K20 covers

Confirming yesterday's leak, the NBA announced an esports tournament that will kick off this Friday, with games broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. The NBA 2K Players Tournament will pit 16 current NBA players against one another, with finals scheduled to take place April 11th and air on ESPN. The winner will select a charity beneficiary to receive $100,000 in support of coronavirus relief efforts.

The NBA and the NBA Player's Association announced the tournament participants and seeding (set by in-game player rating and league tenure):

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)
2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)
3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)
4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)
5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)
6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)
7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)
8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)
9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)
10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)
11. DeMarcus Cousins (81)
12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)
13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)
14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)
15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)
16. Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

ROUND 1

Friday, April 3: ESPN

• 7-7:30 p.m. ET: NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview Show
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET: Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1)

Friday, April 3: ESPN2, 8:30-11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 5: ESPN2, 12-4 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, April 7: ESPN2, 7-11 p.m. ET

Semifinals & Finals

Saturday, April 11: ESPN, Timing to be announced.

Every game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, as well as via NBA.com, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. The announced player list includes a former MVP in Durant, as well as 2019 All-Stars including Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and Devin Booker, and the reigning Slam Dunk contest champion Derrick Jones Jr. Operation Sports points out the rules, which will have each player choosing eight teams they can use before prior to the start of the tournament and they can only use each team once. The first two rounds will be single elimination, while the finals and semifinals will be best of three.

In this article: basketball, business, coronavirus, covid-19, Devin Booker, entertainment, esports, gaming, Kevin Durant, NBA, NBA 2K20, sports, Trae Young
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

Accidental cross-play makes Star Wars 'Jedi Academy' a console bloodbath

View
Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

Ubisoft offers free games to encourage you to stay at home

View
Apple MacBook Air review (2020): A return to form

Apple MacBook Air review (2020): A return to form

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr