Apple Card holders can defer April payments, too

You'll still have to opt in to avoid paying this month.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Apple Card holders are getting another reprieve in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact. Apple is emailing customers to let them know that they can defer their April payments without interest if if the outbreak has made it difficult to pay on time. As with the March offer, you'll have to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program by messaging a support representative in the Wallet app.

The offer is in line with efforts by banks and other financial institutions to address the sudden surge of people who are out of work or otherwise taking a monetary hit due to the pandemic. Apple, Goldman Sachs and others are still expecting customers to pay eventually, but don't want to risk financial ruin for legions of customers in the process.

