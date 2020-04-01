Latest in Gear

Image credit: ERIC BARADAT via Getty Images

DoorDash now delivers from convenience stores

You can currently order from more than 1,800 stores across the US.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
With the coronavirus pandemic pushing more and more Americans to self-isolate and stay inside, DoorDash is starting to deliver items from convenience stores. Starting today, the company is partnering with both national and regional chains across the US -- including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Casey's General Store and CircleK -- to make essential products like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and snacks available to order. In all, more than 1,800 stores throughout the country are joining the platform, with more to follow in the coming days and weeks.

DoorDash Convenience

You can order from a store by tapping the "Convenience" category tab at the top of the app. If you want to keep both yourself and your delivery person safe, there's a no-contact drop-off option. In some instances, there's also a pickup option, though that depends on availability.

DoorDash says it started piloting this functionality at the start of the year. However, it decided to accelerate the launch as the severity of the current situation became apparent. As of Wednesday, there were almost 190,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US, according to The New York Times.

DoorDash isn't the only company shuttling essential items. On Tuesday, Walgreens announced an expanded partnership with Postmates to deliver from more than 7,000 stores across the US. More broadly, the coronavirus pandemic has forced DoorDash to change how it operates. Partway through last month, the company said it would temporarily waive commission fees for new restaurants.

