DoorDash now delivers from convenience stores

With the coronavirus pandemic pushing more and more Americans to self-isolate and stay inside, DoorDash is starting to deliver items from convenience stores. Starting today, the company is partnering with both national and regional chains across the US -- including 7-Eleven, Wawa, Casey's General Store and CircleK -- to make essential products like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and snacks available to order. In all, more than 1,800 stores throughout the country are joining the platform, with more to follow in the coming days and weeks.

You can order from a store by tapping the "Convenience" category tab at the top of the app. If you want to keep both yourself and your delivery person safe, there's a no-contact drop-off option. In some instances, there's also a pickup option, though that depends on availability.