Latest in Gear

Image credit:

YouTube may counter TikTok with a feed of video 'Shorts'

Anything you can do, I can do too.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas/Engadget

YouTube may be worried that TikTok is luring away its viewers. Sources talking to The Information claim YouTube is readying a Shorts feature in its mobile app that will include a remarkably familiar-sounding feed with short videos from fellow users. You could take advantage of YouTube's extensive song licensing to add the soundtrack of your choice, too. Shorts would be available by the end of 2020.

YouTube declined to comment on the report.

Google's video service has borrowed social media features before, such as its Snapchat- and Instagram-like Stories. In this case, the goal would likely be the same -- YouTube may be worried that it'll lose viewers who are content to watch minute-long glow-ups and shuffle tutorials instead of much longer clips. The challenge, of course, is convincing people that YouTube is a compelling place to visit. Part of TikTok's cachet comes from its reputation as a social hub for teens and young adults, and they might not want to jump ship no matter how well Shorts works.

In this article: gear, google, internet, mobile, services, shorts, social media, social network, social networking, streaming, tiktok, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
Dell XPS 13 review (2020): Tweaked to near-perfection

Dell XPS 13 review (2020): Tweaked to near-perfection

View
Sony debuts $200 headphones with powerful ANC and long battery life

Sony debuts $200 headphones with powerful ANC and long battery life

View
T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

View
‘Uncharted 4' is free on PlayStation Plus in April

‘Uncharted 4' is free on PlayStation Plus in April

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr