YouTube may counter TikTok with a feed of video 'Shorts'

YouTube declined to comment on the report.

Google's video service has borrowed social media features before, such as its Snapchat- and Instagram-like Stories. In this case, the goal would likely be the same -- YouTube may be worried that it'll lose viewers who are content to watch minute-long glow-ups and shuffle tutorials instead of much longer clips. The challenge, of course, is convincing people that YouTube is a compelling place to visit. Part of TikTok's cachet comes from its reputation as a social hub for teens and young adults, and they might not want to jump ship no matter how well Shorts works.