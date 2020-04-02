Latest in Entertainment

Nikon is streaming online photography courses for free this month

You get access to 10 classes taught by professional photographers.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
44m ago
You might not be able to go out and shoot photos because of the coronavirus lockdown, but at least you can buff up your skills. Nikon USA is offering 10 classes from the its online school for free during the month of April. "Nikon's mission has always been to empower creators," the company wrote. "In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing."

The courses range in length from 15 minutes to well over an hour, and all are taught by pro photographers and often Nikon ambassadors. Each class runs between $15 and $50, so Nikon is offering $250 worth of photography training for free.

The courses run a wide gamut from landscape photography, macro photography, fundamentals by Reed Hoffman and even "The Art of Making Music Videos" with Chris Hershman. Several others are camera-specific, like a Z50 video course from Kitty Peters and a hands-on course with Nikon's SB-5000 speedlight. You do have to give Nikon your name and address, but the value of the courses is easily worth that -- to check them out, go here.

In this article: av, cameras, education, entertainment, free, nikon, nikon school, photography, tips, tutorials
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
