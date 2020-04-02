Roland's Zenbeats music production app is currently free

To get the free content, users should download the free Zenbeats app. From there, they can upgrade to Zenbeats Unlock. Those interested in the sounds of the '80s and '90s will likely want to check this one out -- Zenbeats features several of Roland's classic synth and drum machine sounds that became staples of new wave, post-punk and techno genres. The app has plenty of features to delve into, too, so musicians who are stuck at home may be able to sink their teeth into Zenbeats and spend a decent amount of time learning how to get the most out of the software.