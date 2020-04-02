Latest in Gear

Roland's Zenbeats music production app is currently free

Available on iOS and Android, it typically costs $15.
Marc DeAngelis
30m ago
Roland

All sorts of companies have been giving away their apps for free or offering extensive free trials so that everyone stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic can learn new skills or get inspired. Roland -- creators of iconic synthesizers and guitar effects -- is the latest to join in. The company's Zenbeats is a cross-platform digital audio workstation, allowing users to create songs on mobile, desktop, and even Chrome. The base tier has always been free, but the next step up, Zenbeats Unlock, typically costs $15 and includes more instruments, effects and presets. Roland is temporarily offering free downloads of this version to iOS and Android users.

To get the free content, users should download the free Zenbeats app. From there, they can upgrade to Zenbeats Unlock. Those interested in the sounds of the '80s and '90s will likely want to check this one out -- Zenbeats features several of Roland's classic synth and drum machine sounds that became staples of new wave, post-punk and techno genres. The app has plenty of features to delve into, too, so musicians who are stuck at home may be able to sink their teeth into Zenbeats and spend a decent amount of time learning how to get the most out of the software.

