Sonos has a big sale on its Beam, One and One SL speakers

First up, the Sonos Beam -- a more affordable alternative to the Playbar and our top mid-range pick for 2019. Usually on sale for $399, the Sonos sale takes it down to $349, for which you'll get voice control via Alexa and Google, access to nearly any streaming service, and support for AirPlay 2, for the iOS faithful. The Beam will give your TV and music a big audio boost, but if you're looking for truly massive sound you might want to consider a few add-ons -- you'll be able to do that with extra Sonos purchases at your own pace, so the Beam is a good starting point if you're looking to revamp your home sound setup.

Then there's the Sonos One -- the company's flagship smart speaker that includes the full Alexa experience. Usually on sale for $199, Sonos now has it on offer for $149 -- a great price for a device that scored 90 in our comprehensive review. We liked its excellent audio quality, attractive design and seamless integration with just about every music service on offer.

If you're not about voice assistants, though, the Sonos One SL might be a better option. Designed to replace the Play:1, it's basically identical to the One, but it has no microphones, so there's no way to use a voice assistant. It's a solid choice for use as rear speakers, if you're building a surround sound system, or just for use on its own. Usually on sale for $179, the Sonos sale has it down to $129.