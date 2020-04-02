T-Mobile family plans will include Quibi free for one year

Quibi short for "quick bites" is attempting to make short-form, mobile-only videos a thing. It's enlisted celebrities and has a patent-pending technology called Turnstyle that lets you switch between portrait and landscape viewing modes -- though there's some debate over that. For most customers, the video service will cost $4.99 per month with ads and $7.99 per month without.

There are a few key details. For starters, videos will stream at just 480p. You'll have to maintain a Magenta family plan with at least two lines, but you'll only get Quibi on one screen per family. It also looks like T-Mobile customers will have to suffer through Quibi ads, as the deal is valued at $4.99 per month. If you're still interested, this is a limited-time offer, so you'll have to redeem it online by July 7th.