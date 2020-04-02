Latest in Entertainment

T-Mobile family plans will include Quibi free for one year

You’ll still have to watch ads, and you’ll only get Quibi on one screen per family.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago
Just yesterday, T-Mobile finally completed its Sprint merger. Today, it has more big news. When Quibi launches on April 6th, T-Mobile customers on the Magenta family plan will get a free year of the mobile-first video service. After a year of both free Netflix and free Quibi, those customers will be able to choose one service or the other.

Quibi short for "quick bites" is attempting to make short-form, mobile-only videos a thing. It's enlisted celebrities and has a patent-pending technology called Turnstyle that lets you switch between portrait and landscape viewing modes -- though there's some debate over that. For most customers, the video service will cost $4.99 per month with ads and $7.99 per month without.

There are a few key details. For starters, videos will stream at just 480p. You'll have to maintain a Magenta family plan with at least two lines, but you'll only get Quibi on one screen per family. It also looks like T-Mobile customers will have to suffer through Quibi ads, as the deal is valued at $4.99 per month. If you're still interested, this is a limited-time offer, so you'll have to redeem it online by July 7th.

