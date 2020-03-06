Quibi is launching on April 6th with 50 shows

Quibi will share content in short clips, 10 minutes or less. Those 175 shows will be released in 8,500 "quick bites," and they'll be divided into three categories. Movies in Chapters will share long stories told in seven- to 10-minute segments. Unscripted and Docs will offer short, episodic shows, and Daily Essentials will give viewers five-minute news, entertainment and inspiration clips.

The first stars to appear on the platform will include Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon.

We've also heard that Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland is developing a claymation series for Quibi, ESPN will create a daily sports show and Stephen Spielberg is writing a horror show you can only stream at night. The platform will bring back Reno 911!, and it's recreating Punk'd, Singled Out and Legends of the Hidden Temple. There's also a series on Snap's founding in the works.

Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. If you sign up on Quibi.com before April 6th, though, you can get a 90-day free trial.