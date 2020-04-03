Latest in Gear

Image credit:

The latest iPad Pro disables mics when its case is closed

But only if the cases are "Made for iPad" certified.
Marc DeAngelis
15m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

These days, any connected device with a microphone could arguably be treated with suspicion, from smart speakers to phones to computers. Apple helped to address privacy concerns in 2018 by adding a feature that disconnects MacBook microphones when the laptops' lids are closed. The documentation of the latest iPad Pro models (as spotted by 9to5Mac) shows that the company's new tablets sport a similar capability. When a user closes the cover of a compatible case, the iPad's security chip will cut the mic, which should help prevent snooping.

When the case's cover is closed, software can't access audio data, whether from a standard app or one with root privileges. This means that even if the iPad's firmware is affected by malware, a bad actor won't be able to listen in. For the feature to work, the user has to have a case that's MFI or "Made for iPad" compliant. Any current iPad cases designed by Apple will suffice, including the Smart Folio, Smart Keyboard Folio and the Magic Keyboard, which should be available in May. Certified third-party cases should work, too.

While iPads don't have as many security issues as Android tablets, they're still vulnerable to compromises. This new measure from Apple is a welcome one, but it would be nice to be able to access the option from the iPad's interface so that it could work for users who prefer not to use a case.

In this article: apple, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, ios, ipad, ipad os, ipad pro, magic keyboard, malware, microphone, security, Smart Keyboard Folio, spyware, tablet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

Google's COVID-19 reports show where people are obeying stay-at-home orders

View
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' multiplayer is free this weekend

View
Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

Disney+ will stop cropping old 'Simpsons' episodes in May

View
Ten years in, a look at the iPad killers that weren't

Ten years in, a look at the iPad killers that weren't

View
'iPhone SE 2020' rumored to launch soon

'iPhone SE 2020' rumored to launch soon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr