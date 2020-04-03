The latest iPad Pro disables mics when its case is closed

When the case's cover is closed, software can't access audio data, whether from a standard app or one with root privileges. This means that even if the iPad's firmware is affected by malware, a bad actor won't be able to listen in. For the feature to work, the user has to have a case that's MFI or "Made for iPad" compliant. Any current iPad cases designed by Apple will suffice, including the Smart Folio, Smart Keyboard Folio and the Magic Keyboard, which should be available in May. Certified third-party cases should work, too.

While iPads don't have as many security issues as Android tablets, they're still vulnerable to compromises. This new measure from Apple is a welcome one, but it would be nice to be able to access the option from the iPad's interface so that it could work for users who prefer not to use a case.