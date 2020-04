How Under Armour is making 100,000 masks a week to fight COVID-19

Elizabeth Segran,

Fast Company

Like many other companies, Under Armour is reassigning resources to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The company has developed a "no-sew" face mask design that saves time and costs. What's more, UA estimates it can produce up to 100,000 of them per week, which should be helpful to those who lack the PPE gear they need.

Flight of the influencers

Taylor Lorenz,

The New York Times

For better or worse, the public gets a lot of its advice from influencers these days. Some of them are doing their part to help share best practices or offer tips to help followers stay say. Others are fleeing New York City for other locales against the advice of health professionals.