Zoom will enable waiting rooms by default to keep trolls out

Company CEO Eric S. Yuan recently promised to dedicate all of Zoom's engineering resources to fixing its "biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues." The platform notified users about the changes in an email, telling them that the new security measures need to be enforced to protect their privacy.

Zoom will automatically include passwords in invites for scheduled meetings going forward. Those who had previously scheduled meetings for after April 5th are encouraged to resend their invites, so attendees won't have to ask for them. Also, now that waiting rooms are on by default, hosts will have to approve attendees before they can participate in a call. It could make hosting meetings a bit more difficult for those heading up large calls, but it's probably small price to pay to prevent unwanted guests from barging in.