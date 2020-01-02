Brydge unveils Surface keyboards and iPad trackpad

Don't worry, Brydge hasn't forgotten its iPad roots. It's planning to ship an iPadOS Trackpad (below) that, as they name implies, is a Magic Trackpad-style device that takes advantage of iPadOS' basic mouse support. It ships in the second quarter. And if you can't wait that long, the previously hinted-at Brydge Pro+ trackpad-toting keyboard for the iPad Pro will be available for pre-order January 7th starting at $200 for an 11-inch variant and $230 for its 12.9-inch counterpart. The company aims to ship the first 500 pre-orders by the end of February, while everyone else will have to sit tight until the end of March.

There's also plenty for the Mac crowd. Brydge is releasing a slew of docks in 2020, including vertical docks for the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air, redesigned versions of its 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro vertical docks and tethered Stone 2 and Stone Light docks for the MacBook. All of these cradles are billed as more "user-friendly" than their predecessors and should arrive in the second quarter.