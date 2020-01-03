Nanoleaf’s next light panels will apparently learn and adapt to you

The new Nanoleaf Learning Series is designed to be a more intelligent smart light system, which learns from its users and reacts to their needs. Nanoleaf says the system minimizes the need for adjustments or voice controls by learning from users' behavior and reacting to it to provide light where it's needed.

We don't know how the system will work yet, but the company has revealed it will use Nanoleaf's signature modular lighting panels with network sensors and a proprietary intelligent learning algorithm. In the future, the company will introduce a range of Unified Light Panels, modular smart lights beginning with touch-reactive hexagons. Following these will be other geometric shapes so users can create their own designs and shapes.

The new hexagons will be on display at Nanoleaf's booth at CES in the next few days.