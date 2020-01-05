Acer is showing off a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

We all know someone who bought a big TV to use as a PC monitor, refresh rates be damned. Thankfully, Acer is joining the not-so select group of companies producing enormous displays that are actually suitable for PC gaming. The company's Predator division is announcing the CG552K, a 55-inch, 4K OLED display that sports adaptive sync, NVIDIA G-Sync and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's smarter than your average TV, too, with a light sensor that optimizes brightness depending on the local environment, and a proximity sensor that activates the monitor when it detects your presence.
It also packs plenty of connectivity options, including three HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort v1.4, one USB-C and two USB-type-A, as well as pair of 10W speakers nestled inside. Additionally, the display has 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits brightness, so it should do well for work as well as play. And no gaming monitor would be complete without a customizable light strip, would it?