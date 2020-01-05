Acer is showing off a 55-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

Acer is also launching the Predator X32 and X38. The former packs a 32-inch 4K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA's G-Sync Ultimate, one of a handful of monitors that support the demanding standard. The X32 is also going to be at home on the desk of creative professionals as it is gamers, with 1,440 nits brightness, with VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification and 10-bit color. Connectivity-wise, there are three HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and four USB-C ports, alongside a pair of 4W speakers.

The X38, on the other hand, is a 37.5-inch curved UWQHD+ (3,840 x 1,600) monitor that also offers NVIDIA G-Sync as part of the package. It has VESA DIsplayHDR 400 certification, and Delta E <1 color accuracy, as well as the ability to overclock the refresh rate to 175Hz and get the response time down to 1ms. There's also one HDMI 2.0 and DisplaySport 1.4 port apiece, plus a quartet of USB-C ports alongside a pair of 7W speakers.

Of course, if you want high-quality visuals, you're going to have to spend a little to get it. The X32, for instance, which will arrive in the second quarter, will set you back $3,599 (or €3,299 and RMB 25,999 in their respective markets). If you fancy gazing into the X38's curves, you'll be able to in April, once you've spent $2,399 (€2,199 / RMB 16,999). And, if you'd rather go for the massive CG552K, then you'll have to wait until Q3, and be ready to walk out of the store $2,999 poorer. (That's €2,699 / RMB 21,999.)