Fisker's Ocean electric SUV will start at $29,999 after tax credit

Those payment options aren't new, but still stand out. If you'd prefer to lease the Ocean, you can pay $379 per month (plus $2,999 down before delivery) with maintenance and service included. There's also a "$0 drive off" option if you're qualified and make a $2,999 down payment. Fisker is promising to make much of the usual financial and service drudgery available though its mobile app, including making payments, scheduling maintenance (Fisker will pick up and drop off your car) and signing up for insurance.

You can also expect some clever touches in the cabin. On top of a previously mentioned California Mode (that opens all the windows and panels), you can expect Tesla-style perks like a karaoke mode.

Fisker still expects to start making the Ocean in late 2021 and provide "high-volume deliveries" in 2022. That's a long time to wait for an EV from a brand with a troubled past. You'll have a chance to see the car at experience centers in 2020, though, and you can schedule test drives through an app in 2021. The company is clearly convinced that you'll like what it has to offer -- the challenge is earning that trust.