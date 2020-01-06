JBL's first Dolby Atmos soundbar has detachable speakers

The device also includes a pair of detachable wireless speakers you can place elsewhere in a room for more immersive sound. They'll run for around 10 hours of playback on a single charge, JBL says, and you can recharge by attaching them to the soundbar again.

The entire system offers 820 watts of power and includes a 10-inch powered subwoofer to handle low-end tones. There's also a 4K Dolby Vision video input, along with built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 streaming support and Bluetooth connectivity. The JBL Bar 9.1 will go on sale in the spring for $900.