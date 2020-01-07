'Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition' comes to consoles on January 28th

The TV Edition includes all four acts and interludes of the original PC game, a bizarre magical realist tale beginning with a truck driver traveling the fictional Route Zero highway to make a delivery. It also acts as a fifth act and conclusion for the series. The project began with a Kickstarter in 2011 and the first act was released in 2013, with the fourth act released in 2016.

The TV Edition of the game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and the fifth act will simultaneously be released on PC.