PopSockets unveils a wireless charger that makes space for PopGrips

PopPower is Qi-certified and uses technology developed by NuCurrent. It supports fast charging, and according to the partners, it will charge through thick phone cases. That could be especially helpful if you have one of the OtterBox and PopSockets mashup cases.

The charger comes in three styles -- matte white, mountainscape and cosmic cloud -- and costs $60. It's available online now. Though, a warning, it only works with non-metallic PopGrips.