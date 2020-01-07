Latest in Gear

Image credit: PopSockets
PopSockets unveils a wireless charger that makes space for PopGrips

You won’t have to take the PopGrip off of your phone to charge it wirelessly.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
PopSockets

Thanks to a new device by PopSockets, you'll no longer have to remove your PopGrip to wirelessly charge your phone. At CES today, PopSockets unveiled its PopPower Home Charger, a wireless charging pad that looks something like a donut. PopGrips fit into the recess in the center, so they won't get in the way of charging.

PopPower is Qi-certified and uses technology developed by NuCurrent. It supports fast charging, and according to the partners, it will charge through thick phone cases. That could be especially helpful if you have one of the OtterBox and PopSockets mashup cases.

The charger comes in three styles -- matte white, mountainscape and cosmic cloud -- and costs $60. It's available online now. Though, a warning, it only works with non-metallic PopGrips.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: PopSockets
ces2020, fast charging, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, nucurrent, popgrip, poppower, popsocket, popsockets, qi, wireless charger, wireless charging, wireless charging pad
