Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Google's Pixel 4 hits its lowest price yet on Amazon

You can score the Pixel 4 for $571 and up.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

In what's quickly becoming an annual tradition for the brand, you can get Google's new Pixel phones at a significant discount a few short months after release. Amazon has cut the price of the 64GB Clearly White Pixel 4 to $571, down from $800. That's an all-time low for Google's latest flagship, beating even the big price drops we saw on the phone during Black Friday. Alternatively, you can purchase the 64GB Just Black model for only $0.99 more.

If you want the bigger Pixel 4 XL, it's also on sale. You can score the 64GB Clearly White model for $613.79 and the Just Black one for $661.95. The 64GB Pixel 4 XL usually costs $899, so you're saving at least $237 by buying it through Amazon during this promotion.

Engadget's Chris Velazco awarded the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scores of 83 and 85 when he reviewed them. The Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature, when it worked, was a highlight, as was its smooth 90Hz display. However, with both phones, battery life was judged to be on the "low end of acceptable."

Buy Google Pixel 4 on Amazon - $571 and up

Via: Android Central
Source: Amazon
In this article: amazon, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, google, mobile, Pixel 4, Pixel 4xl, smartphones, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Take a first look at Alex Garland's tech-focused 'Devs' Hulu series

Take a first look at Alex Garland's tech-focused 'Devs' Hulu series

View
The best true wireless earbuds we listened to at CES

The best true wireless earbuds we listened to at CES

View
The Morning After: The Best of the Best at CES 2020

The Morning After: The Best of the Best at CES 2020

View
Walmart's Alphabot grocery picker goes fully operational in first store

Walmart's Alphabot grocery picker goes fully operational in first store

View
Google Pay now supports school IDs in campuses across the US

Google Pay now supports school IDs in campuses across the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr