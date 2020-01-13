Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: HBO
save
Save
share

'Westworld' season 3 premieres March 15th

A new trailer predicts decades of dystopia for humanity.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
10h ago in AV
Comments
299 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HBO

Westworld's third season will hit HBO and HBO Go on March 15th, according to a tweet from the show's official Twitter account. HBO also released a new trailer that predicts several dystopic decades for humanity around the subject of "divergence." It starts with current issues like the Hong Kong protests and Trump impeachment, then moves on to more ominous future events including a third Russian revolution.

As we've already learned, the third season will take place not only in the park from the first two seasons, but also in the outside world. We saw Dolores interacting with a construction worker played by Aaron Paul, and learned that she's a target. The plot will also feature a creepy company called Incite that bears a resemblance to current Silicon Valley tech giants.

The latest trailer gives us a bit more background about how Westworld's AI came to be. A number of chaotic events coalesced into a massive problem for humanity, which was only saved by something called the "System" in the year 2039. (On a side note, it seems tasteless to use the Hong Kong riots as part of a plot point to demonstrate the rise of dystopia.) Apparently, though, Dolores and her self-aware AI friends have messed that up. "Up until now, the system was working, but there's someone we haven't accounted for: You," the narrator says darkly.

Co-creator Jonathan Nolan said that the world is still pretty messed despite this System but, unlike Blade Runner and other dystopic fictions, they filmed it in nice locations with a pretty sheen. "Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world," he told Deadline. "Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn't mean it can't be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn't seen before."

Westworld suffered from a lackluster second season after the enormous success of season one. However, viewers will no doubt be less willing to tolerate the boring episodes like we saw in season two that failed to move the plot. We'll certainly see a lot of new faces, including Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch.

Source: Warner Media
In this article: av, Comic Con, Dystopia, entertainment, HBO, HBO Go, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, New World, Season 3, video, Westworld
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
299 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Comma Ai continues to impress with its aftermarket driver assistance tech

Comma Ai continues to impress with its aftermarket driver assistance tech

View
Fans are creating a Harry Potter role-playing game inside 'Minecraft'

Fans are creating a Harry Potter role-playing game inside 'Minecraft'

View
YouTube lures three more top streamers away from Twitch

YouTube lures three more top streamers away from Twitch

View
Apple's AirPods drop to $129 on Amazon

Apple's AirPods drop to $129 on Amazon

View
Amazon is selling Kindles at Black Friday prices

Amazon is selling Kindles at Black Friday prices

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr