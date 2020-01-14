Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

It will help enforce the five-kilometer drone no-fly zone around the airport.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
4h ago in Business
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The UK knows first-hand how disruptive drones can be to major airports. Last March, it introduced legislation to widen the drone no-fly zone around airports to five kilometers. Now, to enforce the new rules, London's Heathrow Airport has installed a system to detect and identify unauthorized UAVs.

The one-of-a-kind "Counter Drone" system was designed for Heathrow Airport by Operational Solutions Ltd, with help from manufacturers like Aveillant. In addition to detecting and tracking unauthorized drones, the system will locate the drone pilots, who can face up to five years in prison for flying in a UK Flight Restriction Zone without permission.

According to Bloomberg, the Counter Drone technology uses a holographic radar system, the same used at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport. It's unclear, though, if Heathrow's system includes a way to disable drones once they've been identified.

Better drone detection systems should help prevent major air traffic problems. In 2018, drones flying near London's Gatwick airport during the peak of holiday travel affected 110,000 passengers and 760 flights. More recently, police arrested climate protestors who attempted to close Heathrow Airport using illegal drone flights. In addition to keeping passengers and airport staff safe, the system could help reduce the fuel wasted by flight stacking and delays caused by unauthorized drone use.

Via: Bloomberg
Source: Operational Solutions Ltd., Aveillant
In this article: airport, aveillant, business, counter drone, detect, drone, drones, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, heathrow, holographic radar, identify, london, no-fly zone, operational solutions ltd, security, uk, unauthorized
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel Fish

View
'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

View
Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA (updated)

View
Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

View
Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr