Image credit: Novation
Novation launches a Pro version of its popular Launchpad grid controller

It's also a MIDI sequencer to control MIDI instruments.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
3h ago in AV
Novation's Launchpad is one of the most popular pad-based MIDI controllers out there, but the company hasn't been resting on its laurels -- it just released its Launchkey Mini keyboard controller that we are big fans of. The Launchpad is getting an upgrade too, with the announcement of a new Pro version of the controller.

For Ableton Live users, the Launchpad Pro has integration features like dedicated controls for launching clips or scenes, duplicating elements, transport and quantising which should make workflow smoother. There's also a Capture MIDI function "for recovering those happy accidents," as well as modes to help keep notes in tune and a chord mode for perfecting harmonies.

The pad also acts as a MIDI sequencer, capable of controlling any MIDI synth, sampler or drum machine, with an option to quickly switch between eight custom modes.

The 64 pads are larger than before, but the entire device is compact so it's portable. It also connects for USB-C to make use of power over USB. The LaunchPad Pro is available from Novation's website for €300 ($333).

In this article: abelton live, av, gear, launchpad pro, namm, namm2020, novation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
