Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ysbryd Games
save
Save
share

'World of Horror' brings MS Paint terror to Steam on February 20th

The horror game was designed in 1-bit black-and-white scenes by a part-time dentist.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ysbryd Games

World of Horror, the "unsettling cosmic horror retro RPG" created by a dentist using MS Paint arrives on Steam Early Access February 20th. A full launch date for Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and Steam for PC and Mac OS X will be announced in late 2020, says publisher Ysbryd Games.

World of Horror was created by Pawel Kozminski, a part-time Polish dentist also known as Panstasz. Kozminski took inspiration from Junji Ito, the Japanese horror manga artist, and H.P. Lovecraft, the weird fiction and horror fiction author. The game plays out in a series of creepy stories set in a Japanese town full of eldritch monsters and festering demons. It's your job to investigate the mysteries while surviving turn-based combat in 1-bit black-and-white scenes.

Kozminski collaborated with Ubisoft scriptwriter Cassandra Khaw, who's worked on games like Wasteland 3, Sunless Skies and She Remembered Caterpillars, and wrote the horror novel Hammers on Bone. "Her background and insight into horrific mindsets has helped me flesh out the unsettling nature of the mysteries, characters, and items you'll find in World of Horror," Kozminski says.

Steam Early Access will cost $14.99, and it will first support English, with more languages to follow. More characters, mysteries and events will be added for the 1.0 launch, a date for which has not been revealed.

In this article: av, gaming, horror, hp lovecraft, japanese, junji ito, MS Paint, mystery, panstasz, polish, release, rpg, short stories, steam, steam early access, video game, world of horror, ysbryd
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Stadia plans to add over 120 games in 2020

Google Stadia plans to add over 120 games in 2020

View
Microsoft plans to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Microsoft plans to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

View
CD Projekt Red delays 'Cyberpunk 2077' until September 17th

CD Projekt Red delays 'Cyberpunk 2077' until September 17th

View
What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

What do you love most about the Genesis Mini?

View
Toyota invests $349 million in flying taxi startup Joby Aviation

Toyota invests $349 million in flying taxi startup Joby Aviation

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr