Image credit: Disney
Disney+ is coming to Europe a week sooner than expected

Pricing will be £5.99 or €6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for the year.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
31m ago in AV
If you live in Europe and you've been patiently waiting to (legally) get stuck into The Mandalorian, we have some good news. The launch date for the European launch of Disney+ has been brought forward by a week, the Walt Disney Company has confirmed, opening its doors in select countries from March 24th.

Pricing has been set £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for a yearly subscription. There's no word yet on whether the company will offer discounts like it did for the US launch, which included three years for $5 per month (requiring a $170 upfront spend) and a $10 annual saving on Cyber Monday.

Disney+ was originally set to launch in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK on March 31st, but due to the popularity of Baby Yoda and co., the service will debut in those key markets plus three additional countries -- Ireland, Austria, and Switzerland -- slightly ahead of schedule. Disney says that customers in Belgium, Portugal and the Nordics will be able access its catalog from summer 2020.

