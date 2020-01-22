Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ISRO
save
Save
share

India will launch a humanoid robot ahead of its first crewed space mission

Its name is Vyommitra.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
57m ago in Robots
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ISRO

Before sending its first crewed mission in late 2021, India will launch a humanoid robot called Vyommitra into space, reports The Tribune. It will take flight later this year and in 2021. According to the publication, the robot's name is a combination of the Sanskrit words for "space" and "friend," and as you can see from the video below, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) modeled it after a human woman -- though it doesn't feature any legs.

The robot told reporters it can operate switch panels, talk to astronauts and monitor a spacecraft's environmental and life support systems. Its primary purpose, however, is to allow ISRO to test how space flight affects the human body before the agency sends astronauts up in one of its Gaganyaan craft.

"It will be simulating exactly the human functions there [in space]. It will check whether the system is right. This will be very useful to simulate, as if a human is flying," ISRO chairman K Sivan told reporters at the media event where the agency showed off the robot.

Although Vyommitra's appearance is sure to inspire headlines about its perceived gender, the fact of the matter is that sending robots into space is nothing new. Just last year, one of NASA's adorable Astrobee robots flew on its own aboard the International Space Station. When it comes to challenges of space flight, robots, whatever their shape, are better equipped to handle the stresses associated with leaving the earth's atmosphere than human bodies.

Via: The Tribune
Source: Dr Jitendra Singh
In this article: Indian Space Research Organization, isro, robot, space, tomorrow, Vyommitra
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

View
Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

Google helps publish the largest high-res map of brain connectivity

View
Google Collections will save and organize your searches

Google Collections will save and organize your searches

View
‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

‘Project: Mara’ is Ninja Theory's new psychological horror game

View
Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr