Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook gives parents more control over Messenger Kids chats

Parents can now see how their child is using the app.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Internet
Comments
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook

Facebook launched its Messenger Kids app back in 2017, designed to get younger kids on board with digital literacy while giving them a safe space to connect and chat with their friends. It's seen a few security blips since, though, leading senators to question whether Facebook is doing enough to protect kids' privacy. Today, the company appears to have answered that call, as it rolls out a raft of new parental controls and safety features.

The new features are contained within the Parent Dashboard, giving parents the freedom to decide what is appropriate for their child, and how much of a close eye they want to keep on them. Parents can now view recent contacts and chat history, see photos and videos they've shared and received (and remove them from message threads), access a list of reporting and blocking actions undertaken by the child, and utilize a remote device logout feature (although this is not meant to control when kids have access to the app – that's what Sleep Mode is designed for).

Parents can now also download their child's information – similar to the way you can download your own information within the Facebook. This download includes a list of your kid's contacts, as well as all the messages, images and videos they have sent or received. Importantly, kids will be notified through the app when that information is requested, which sort of helps mitigate questions around invasion of privacy -- it'll be up to you as a parent to explain why you've requested that information, and how the subsequent conversation goes is in your hands.

Messenger Kids is an interesting part of Facebook's empire. With no advertising or in-app purchases there's no way for the company to make money directly from the app. But it's designed for the long game; children using Messenger Kids will go on to become teen and adult Facebook users, and that's where the revenue is. As such it's no surprise to see the company pouring resources into the app, particularly when it comes to appeasing parents and lawmakers (with which the company is already on shaky ground).

Source: Facebook
In this article: controls, data, entertainment, facebook, internet, Messenger Kids, parents, privacy, security, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
57 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony's PlayStation business is slowing faster than expected

Sony's PlayStation business is slowing faster than expected

View
Ancestry fought a police DNA database request and won

Ancestry fought a police DNA database request and won

View
Ford thinks the Mustang Mach-E's frunk is a good tailgate cooler

Ford thinks the Mustang Mach-E's frunk is a good tailgate cooler

View
Now certain 2019 LG TVs have the Apple TV app too

Now certain 2019 LG TVs have the Apple TV app too

View
Twitter's anti-spam rules foiled Planters' Super Bowl stunt

Twitter's anti-spam rules foiled Planters' Super Bowl stunt

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr