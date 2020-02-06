Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nintendo

Coronavirus outbreak is affecting Nintendo Switch supply in Japan

This also affects 'Ring Fit Adventure' and Joy-Cons.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Nintendo

The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to have a tangible impact on tech. Nintendo has warned that the virus will result in "inevitable" production and shipment delays for the Switch in Japan, including Joy-Con controllers and Ring Fit Adventure. Accordingly, it postponed Japanese reservations for the Animal Crossing Switch (above) from February 8th to an unspecified date. Pre-orders for the game itself weren't affected.

We've asked Nintendo for comment on how this will affect the US and Western countries as a whole, if at all.

Containing the virus clearly takes top priority, and Nintendo isn't going to be the only company affected. Apple suppliers in China like Foxconn and Quanta aren't expected to resume full production until around February 10th, for instance. This is just one of the more conspicuous examples, and it won't be surprising if more tech companies delay products until (and unless) it's evident the coronavirus is under control.

Source: Nintendo (translated 1), (2)
In this article: av, china, coronavirus, games, gaming, gear, japan, medicine, nintendo, ring fit adventure, switch, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
