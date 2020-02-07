Engadget Podcast: How tech (and humans) failed the Iowa caucus

The logistical and technical debacle of the Iowa Democratic Caucus is exactly why we're not hopeful about online voting in America. This week on the Engadget Podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what exactly went wrong for Iowa's Democratic Party. The mysterious app from an unknown progressive tech firm was mostly to blame, but it was also helped by some good old fashioned human error.

