Flipboard TV is a video news service that costs $3 a month

Initially, the ad-free service will be available exclusively on Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones, with owners of those devices getting a free three-month trial. According to Flipboard, more than 100 publishers have signed up for the platform already, with some of the more notable names including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Variety, US Weekly and Rolling Stone. Like with the rest of Flipboard, videos will be organized into categories like business, politics, entertainment and technology. Building on the company's recent push into local news, there will also be content from local TV stations like KCRA and WESH.

In expanding into paid video streaming, Flipboard is entering into a competitive space that includes both big players like Amazon and Netflix, as well as new entrants like Quibi. In an interview with CNET, CEO Mike McCue said he thinks Flipboard TV's curation process will help it stand out from the crowd. "Our vision is to do for video what we've done for articles," he told the website. It's more affordable $3 price tag and generous three-month trial probably won't hurt its chances either.

