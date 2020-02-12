'Outriders' trailer reveals a superhuman co-op shooter

The trailer is characterized as a blend of "gameplay, cinematics and game-engine capture," although it's not clear which is which, or what platform the trailer is running on. Outriders will, however, be one of the earliest titles for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when it arrives in the 2020 holiday season. We wouldn't be shocked if the quality gap between in-game action and cutscenes is smaller than you might expect on these systems. It'll also be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC users (via Steam), so don't fret if you're reluctant to buy a cutting-edge console.

A full reveal stream for the game is slated for February 13th at 3PM Eastern, so you can expect to see more then. For now, it's evident that People Can Fly wants to move beyond Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, albeit with some familiar story elements.