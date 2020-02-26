Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Surface Duo may let you 'peek' at notifications

It's an alternative to adding an external screen.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Engadget

When it comes to the next generation of folding phones, Microsoft was right to choose dual displays over folding screens. But one thing some other foldable phones have that Microsoft lacks is a screen on the outside of the device. To make up for that, Microsoft appears to have a software feature that will let you preview calls and notifications by opening the Surface Duo just a crack.

A leaked video shared on Twitter shows a Surface Duo opened just slightly. The time and notifications are clustered on the right side of the screen, and you can swipe to dismiss them. You'll also be able to preview and decline or accept calls.

This "peek" feature could be an alternative to adding another screen, as the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices have done. Microsoft hasn't confirmed this feature, but last month it released a preview toolkit to help developers prepare Android apps for the Surface Duo, so it's not unreasonable to believe that it's in the works. Microsoft clearly wants developers to come up with innovative dual-screen experiences, and it could set an example with this peek-to-preview function.

Source: WalkingCat
In this article: design, dual display, feature, folding phone, gear, leak, microsoft, mobile, notifications, peek, preview, screens, software, surface duo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Could you live with this budget Android for four years?

Could you live with this budget Android for four years?

View
Eero's mesh WiFi routers now support Apple HomeKit

Eero's mesh WiFi routers now support Apple HomeKit

View
Logitech and Herman Miller team up to design ergonomic gaming furniture

Logitech and Herman Miller team up to design ergonomic gaming furniture

View
Harmonix’s next music-making game puts your DJ skills to the test

Harmonix’s next music-making game puts your DJ skills to the test

View
Optoma CinemaX P1 review: A stunning 4K projector with terrible apps

Optoma CinemaX P1 review: A stunning 4K projector with terrible apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr