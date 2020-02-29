The Morning After: The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes up short

Camera issues and heft hold back even this powerful device.Galaxy S20 Ultra review: Impressive but impractical

If all you care about is getting the best of the best, then the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins on specs with big numbers like 108 megapixels, 100x zoom, 8K video, 120Hz screen and 5G support. However, As Cherlynn Low explains, while those features are outstanding, they don't quite add up to the standard of perfection that would justify the massive device's $1,400 price. Read the full review right here.

You can probably guess why.GDC 2020 is canceled

Game Developers Conference organizers have announced that this year's event is off, after seeing big names like Microsoft, Sony, Facebook and Amazon announce they would skip it due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to take place between March 16th and 20th, and in a statement, they said: "we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer."

This is your 5G king?Engadget Podcast: Reviewing Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra

If reading Cherlynn's impressions of Samsung's new flagship phone weren't enough, then you can listen to her discussion with Devindra about why it falls just a little short. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Including digital dollhouses.Everything you missed at Toy Fair 2020

Baby Yoda, a scaled-down Cybertruck and the return of Tiger Electronics handheld games.

Huh.Rian Johnson: Apple won't let movie villains use iPhones on camera

Did the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out just reveal a secret way to tell who is or isn't a villain? In a video for Vanity Fair, Johnson explained that Apple "lets you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera." We're guessing there were no such strings when Apple gave him a sneak peek at the iPhone 11.

