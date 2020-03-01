Samsung might not save its Lite label for budget versions of its Galaxy flagships. Android Headlines has shared what it says are leaked details of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a cut-down version of last year's high-end tablet. It'll reportedly resemble the original Tab S6 in shape and possibly size, but switch to decidedly mid-range specs with an Exynos 9611 chip (likely a Snapdragon 600-series in the US), 4GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of storage. The biggest change, however, might be the S Pen. The stylus in the leaked picture is too big to be tucked into the tablet itself -- this is clearly something you'd charge separately, and might be strictly optional.
Samsung may introduce a Lite version of the Galaxy Tab S6
It'd offer a familiar design at a much better price.
Sponsored Links
The apparent leak doesn't include other details, including the launch details. However, the existing Tab S5e this likely replaces is more than a year old, and started at $399. It wouldn't be surprising if there's a release in the near future at a comparable price. If so, it could be a tempting option if you want a modern tablet from Samsung without splurging on the regular Tab S6.