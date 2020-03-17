Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft closes all of its stores due to coronavirus risk

It says it'll keep paying its employees as normal.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
40m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft is closing its store locations around the world in response to the escalating coronavirus outbreak. In an email to customers, the company said, "We are closing Microsoft Store locations to help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees. During this unprecedented time, the best way we can serve you is to do everything we can to help minimize the risk of the virus spreading." Microsoft also said it will continue to pay employees for their regularly scheduled hours.

The move follows similar from other tech companies, adhering to US government advice to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. Apple, for example, recently announced it was closing all of its stores outside greater China until March 27th. Microsoft has not specified a timeframe for its store closures.

Tech companies are taking on a new social focus during these unprecedented times, with many adapting their usual offerings to help communities during the virus outbreak, and with government officials calling on them to help find ways to tackle the pandemic. As such, Microsoft also released a joint industry statement with Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Reddit, Twitter and YouTube, saying they are working together to keep communities "healthy and safe."

Via: Windows Central
Source: Microsoft [Twitter]
In this article: Apple, business, coronavirus, COVID-19, gear, microsoft, pandemic, Store, tomorrow, virus
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians

Tesla cars will soon talk to pedestrians

View
Instagram offers access to DMs on the web

Instagram offers access to DMs on the web

View
Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

View
Grab Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 today

Grab Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet for $50 today

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr