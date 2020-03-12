Discord relaxes streaming limits during coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus, streaming platform Discord is temporarily upping the limit on its Go Live service to 50 people at a time. In a blog post, the company said that it recognized that people in areas hit by the virus are using Discord to "keep in touch and stay on track with their everyday lives, from attending classes remotely to working from home," and that it wanted to find a way to help.
The Go Live feature, which usually supports up to 10 users, is designed to lets gamers stream directly to other people alongside video chat and screen share options. As Discord notes, however, it's now being used in a variety of ways away from gaming, and is proving particularly useful in the face of lockdowns and quarantines. It's not clear how long the expanded limit will be in place for, although the company does say that it anticipates a surge in demand for Go Live, and "hopes you'll be patient if you happen to encounter any performance issues."