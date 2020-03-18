Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Facebook

Facebook reveals launch dates for latest Oculus games

From alien arcade games to spooky puzzle titles.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
27m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Facebook

Facebook's Game Developer Showcase is now in full swing, and we've been given a little more info on exactly what we can expect from games arriving on the Oculus Quest and Rift platform. Following yesterday's announcement that rapper Timbaland has created a music pack for Beat Saber, Facebook has revealed launch dates for a number of hotly-anticipated titles, including B-Team, Lies Beneath and Phantom: Covert Ops, as well as what's in store for Pistol Whip's "Full Throttle" update.

Alien adventure arcade game B-Team will arrive on Quest on March 26th, the same day as spine-tingling puzzle game The Room VR: A Dark Matter drops on Quest and Rift. Sci-fi e-sport title Echo VR will also host a closed alpha from March 26th -- you can register here. Horror survival game Lies Beneath arrives on Quest on March 31st and Rift on April 14th, while stealth action title Phantom: Covert Ops drops on both platforms on June 25th.

Finally, Pistol Whip has been given its biggest update yet, with a new Mad Max­-inspired scene, "Full Throttle." Developer Cloudhead says it's the game's toughest scene to date, and comes with a new Tac Ops pistol collection, more customization options and leaderboards. The update also introduces two new ways to play with the Scavenger and One-and-Done modifiers. Scavenger flips the game on its head by forcing players to pistol whip in order to reload your weapon -- no more instantaneous reloads. One-and-Done is one of Cloudhead's most requested modifiers, replacing all armoured enemies with one-shot-kills so players can take on higher difficulties without the need for a faster trigger finger. The update lands on Quest and Rift on March 18th.

In this article: av, B-Team, Echo VR, facebook, Game Developers Conference, Game Developers Showcase, gaming, Oculus, personal computing, personalcomputing, Phantom: Covert Ops, Pistol Whip, Quest, Rift, The Room VR, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View
Watch Sony's PlayStation 5 'deep dive' right here at 12PM ET

Watch Sony's PlayStation 5 'deep dive' right here at 12PM ET

View
PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with a Magic Keyboard and costs $999

View
Slack’s latest changes couldn’t come at a better time

Slack’s latest changes couldn’t come at a better time

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr