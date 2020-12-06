The 2021 Oscars are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 Oscars have been postponed for two months to April 25th, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today. The coronavirus pandemic was cited as the reason for the date change. As a result, movies released as late as February 28, 2021 will be eligible for an award.

This means Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have a little extra time to release a film that could be nominated for a 2021 Oscar. Previous nominees and winners, like Roma, Marriage Story and Manchester by the Sea, were distributed by streaming sites New streaming services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ could also find themselves with nominees, though both services are less focused on original feature films than their competitors.