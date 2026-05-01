The Morning After: Instagram will try to penalize 'unoriginal' posts

Meta is tweaking Instagram's recommendation algorithm to, it hopes, boost "original content" for photo and carousel posts on Instagram. The company tweaked Instagram's algorithm in 2024 to penalize accounts that recycle other accounts' Reels posts, but didn't expand the same protections to photo and carousel posts at the time. (Not that I particularly noticed any difference to the churn on my Reels, personally.) Reshare accounts without "material" edits could see their reach throttled. The question is: where is the line when it comes to a material edit?

Also, you might have noticed a few changes as Engadget moves to its new home at Static Media. Expect to hear more about everything soon, including some adjustments to this very newsletter — we'll be back in your inboxes very soon. Thanks for your continued support and readership and have a great weekend!

— Mat Smith