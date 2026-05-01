It's Bandcamp Friday again

Hey, friends. It's that time again: Bandcamp Friday. You know the drill, if you buy something from the storefront today, 100 percent of the proceeds of your purchase go towards supporting artists. Bandcamp has been running the promotion on-and-off since 2020 when the pandemic saw musicians unable to make a living off of live shows. We're huge fans here at Engadget and look forward to each and every one as a way to support our favorite artists.

If you're looking for recommendations, the Engadget team is unanimous in its agreement that everyone should listen to Ninajirachi's debut album, I Love My Computer. Even if you're not normally a fan of electronic dance music, I Love My Computer feels like a shot of serotonin straight to the arm, with its exuberant celebration of growing up alongside technology at the dawn of the 21st century. I've been listening to the album nonstop since Engadget podcast producer Ben Ellman recommend it to me on a recent episode, and it always manages to put me in a good mood.

For something more guitar-forward, the new Snail Mail record, Ricochet, is another gem from singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan. I've also been listening to Tom Misch's new album, Full Circle, on repeat. Misch's music is great for those moments when you need something more introspective. If you only check out one recommendation from this article, be sure to listen to "Sisters With Me," a beautiful ode the musician wrote to his sisters. But what about you? What are you listening to these days? Be sure to drop your recommendations in the comments.