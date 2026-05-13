May's PS Plus Game Catalog additions include Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Outlaws

As we not-so patiently await the next GTA 6 trailer (or, if you're a real pessimist, delay confirmation), PlayStation Plus subscribers can at least tide themselves over with another Rockstar epic that's returning to the service. Like GTA 5, 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 has bounced between PS Plus and Game Pass over the years, but as we head towards the summer, it's PlayStation players that will get to saddle up with Arthur Morgan at no extra cost.

Of course, that's going to be the PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption 2, as the game is still yet to receive a current-gen performance patch of any kind, despite several years of rumors that it's coming at some point. Not that you should be put off by a 30fps cap if you somehow haven't played the open-world cowboy epic yet. Red Dead Online is also included.

RDR2 isn't the only big-name addition to PS Plus this month. Also arriving is Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, and one that is a lot more fun to play now than it was at launch thanks to a few patches. If you missed it in 2024, you play as the aspiring scoundrel Kay Vess, who gets herself into a world of trouble with a number of the galaxy's sinister crime syndicates. Outlaws isn't the best game you'll ever play, but its wonky stealth sections are no longer mandatory, and if you don't get a thrill from zipping around a perfectly recreated Tatooine on your speeder bike then you're a lot harder to please than I am.

Both of those are joining PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on May 19, along with Bramble: The Mountain King (PS5, PS4), The Thaumaturge (PS5), Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5), Broken Sword – Shadows of the Templar: Reforged (PS5, PS4) and Enotria: The Last Standard Edition (PS5).

PS Plus Premium subscribers are also getting a retro treat this month. May 19 sees the arrival of 1997's classic on-rails light gun shooter, Time Crisis, as part of the Premium-only classics catalog on PS4 and PS5. In a nice touch, gyro aiming is supported, so you really can bring the arcade to your living room.