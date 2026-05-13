KitchenAid launches its first smart thermometer

KitchenAid has released a smart thermometer, the first from the popular cooking brand. The single probe model will retail for $100 while the dual option will cost $200. Although a maximum temperature isn't listed in the specs, the company says that the Smart Thermometer can be used for a range of processes, including grilling, roasting, smoking, air frying and stovetop cooking.

The probes are waterproof and dishwasher safe, and when fully charged, the battery life can top out at 24 hours, so you can keep tabs even on long projects like smoking a hefty brisket. The quick-charge option can boost the probe to an extra five hours of cooking from five minutes of charging.

The KitchenAid Smart Thermometer connects to the company's app, which offers a graph view for visualizing the cooking process, a collection of up to 20 saved cooks, and timers or alerts. Notifications can let the cook know when it's time to take different steps in a recipe based on temperature. The probes use Bluetooth, and the Range Extender Mode can stretch the device's 285-foot range with a second internet-connected device if needed.

KitchenAid's offering joins several other products on the market, some from grilling-focused specialists such as Meater and ThermoWorks, and others from similarly major kitchen brands like Whirlpool, which just so happens to own KitchenAid.