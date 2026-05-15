Apple reportedly testing Intel's 18A-P process to make iPhone and Mac chips

Apple using Intel to manufacture some of its processors appears to have gone from rumor to reality at light speed. Following news earlier this month that the two companies were in discussions, supply chain export Ming-Chi Kuo now says that Apple has kicked off test runs for systems-on-chip built on Intel's 18A-P process. The idea is to build "low-end/legacy iPhone, iPad, and Mac processors," according to Kuo's post on X.

Intel, of course, used to be Apple's only supplier of Mac processors until 2020 when the company switched to its own M Silicon chips built primarily by Taiwan's TSMC. Earlier this month it was reported that Apple wasn't comfortable relying so heavily on TSMC for its processors and wished to diversify. The Trump administration has reportedly been trying to convince Apple leadership to get back into business with Intel as well, after the government took a 10 percent stake in the chip giant.

Intel will reportedly spend 2026 testing production of Apple processors, with 2027 the target for production and deliveries — then ramp up output through 2028 and 2029. Intel's Oregon, Arizona and Ohio fabs could be used to manufacture the A18 Pro for older and low-end iPhones and Macs using its all new 18A-P process, an update from 18A used to produce Panther Lake and other Intel chips. Intel 18A is roughly equivalent to TSMC's N2 process in terms of performance and transistor density.

TSMC would still manufacture 90 percent of Apple's processors, "even if Intel's initial shipments go smoothly," Kuo wrote. Around 80 percent of Intel's output would be used for iPhone chips, in line with the company's product mix. Apple has also reportedly been evaluating Intel's other advanced-node technologies including 14A (1.4nm) for future iPhone chips.