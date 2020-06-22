Latest in Gear

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

Future MacBooks may have far superior battery life than you're used to.
MacBook Air 2020
Dana Wollman/Engadget

Apple is edging closer to having full control over what powers its products. At WWDC, it confirmed long-standing reports that it's moving away from Intel processors and using its own chips, similar to those that power iPhones and iPads, for some MacBooks and Macs. The project is called Apple Silicon, and it’s all about creating powerful, energy-efficient processors.

The chips will have deep integration with macOS Big Sur. Developers will have everything they need to update their apps to work on Silicon chips in Xcode, and software engineering SVP Craig Federighi. All of Apple’s own software can already run as native apps, including demanding tools such as Final Cut Pro, on Silicon-based Macs. Microsoft, for instance, already has the Office suite working natively, and Adobe is doing the same for Creative Cloud app.

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.

