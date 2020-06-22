The next version of macOS will be called Big Sur

The Notifications Center has also been updated to feature better organization, and you can add widgets of various sizes to the panel, too. Apple’s also added an iOS-like Control Center to macOS, making it more similar to the phone.

One of the apps getting big updates on macOS is Messages, which will get animations and group updates like its iOS counterpart. It’ll also get a powerful Search function, as well as in-line replies and Memojis like the mobile version of the app.

Maps is also getting new features, like indoor navigation for locations like Airports, location-saving for spots you want to remember, as well as the ability to create share-able guides.

As we saw from recent leaks, Apple is also bringing “the biggest update to Safari since it was first introduced,” according to Federighi. Safari will support extensions and these will surface on the App Store for easier discovery. Each installed extension will have a button that shows up next to the URL box. You can also customize the browser with your own photos as background, and a home page with widgets and extensions you’ve downloaded.

There are similar privacy updates in Safari that Apple announced earlier during the show, which let you have finer control over how long apps and extensions have access to your data. Tabs are also becoming easier to navigate. When you hover your cursor over a tab, a preview thumbnail will show up so you can be visually reminded of what’s on that page.

Safari will also have built-in translation, similar to what Chrome already offers. When Safari detects that the website you’re looking at is not in your default language, a button will pop-up to translate that text.

The macOS updates represent some of the biggest changes to Apple’s desktop OS yet, and though we still don’t know exactly when it will roll out, Mac users could have a lot to look forward to when it’s here.

