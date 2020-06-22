Apple's watchOS 7 includes sleep tracking and an upgraded Fitness app

Apple has previewed watchOS 7, and it’s clear the company is bent on addressing some longstanding omissions. For one, it finally has sleep tracking and management — you can not only choose to wind things down on both your Apple Watch and your iPhone, but measure the quality of your sleep through traits like micro-movements. The watch dims and shuts off when you’re asleep, and you’ll get info when you wake up (including battery life, in case you need to charge). A new approach to alarms on your watch will use haptics and gentle alarms to ensure you wake up on time without annoying your partner.
To deal with the pandemic, Apple is adding automatic hand washing detection with a countdown to let you know when it’s time to stop scrubbing. This isn’t completely new to smartwatches, but it’ll definitely be helpful if you’re determined to stay virus-free.