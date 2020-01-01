WWDC 2020
    Watch our live coverage of Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote!

    Expect more than just business as usual this year.
    Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
    37m ago
    If this were any other year, we’d be getting ready to cover Apple’s WWDC keynote address from the middle of the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. 2020 being what it is, though, that just wasn’t meant to be. Instead, we’ll be covering the ins and outs of the show from the comfort of our own homes, which means for once, we won’t have to fret over slammed Wi-Fi networks and dwindling laptop battery life.

    We might be cozy at home, but it’s hard to imagine things at Apple feeling similarly at ease. After all, the company is gearing up to introduce a handful of substantial software updates and will reportedly chart a new, ARM-powered path for its Macs, all while facing heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and developers alike. In other words, we might be looking at the most impactful WWDC Apple has held in years.

    Because of, well, everything going on right now, we’re doing things a little different this year. You’ll be able to watch Apple’s event stream, and follow along with our liveblog, right here when the show begins at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern. (Be sure to bookmark this page!) And once the keynote has ended, we’ll be streaming a live after-show with commentary from our editors over on YouTube. It’s going to be a busy day, and we hope you’ll stick with us as we unpack all of Apple’s biggest announcements.

    Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

    In this article: liveblog, wwdc, wwdc2020, apple, news, gear
